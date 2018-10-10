LACONIA — Friendly’s restaurants and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are teaming up to provide support for Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across the country through the Third Annual Halloween 'Cones for Kids' Campaign.
Guests dining at Friendly’s restaurant now through Oct. 31 can support club programming with a $1 donation. In exchange for this donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, guests will receive a 'Kid Card' featuring five coupons good for one free single cone.
For those who are young at heart, but still wish to support the campaign with a $1 donation throughout the month of October, an adult coupon book is also available, featuring five offers: two coupons for $5 off a $25 purchase, $3 off a $15 purchase, a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree, buy one get one on any size sundae, and a $3.99 Big-Two-Do® breakfast on the weekend.
“As a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Friendly’s is excited to launch our third annual Halloween 'Cones for Kids' program,” said George Michel, CEO of Friendly’s. “We believe that all children deserve a great future as productive, caring, responsible citizens, and we are looking forward to continuing that mission through our 'Cones for Kids' fundraising efforts.”
Visit the local Friendly's store in Laconia at 1160 Union Ave. to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.