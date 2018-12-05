LACONIA — The Lakes Region Creative Aging Center will present a nutrition program, "Surviving the Holidays," with health coach Judy Cook, on Friday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at 17 Church St., Laconia.
Cook will share healthy holiday recipes and provide some tasty samples to demonstrate that there are healthier options that still taste great during the hour-and-a-half-long program.
This is a great opportunity for participants who want to stay in the balance of their dietary restrictions during the holidays, showing that it is possible to turn an old family recipe into healthier options.
The cost of attending is $10. For more information and to reserve a spot, call Linda Howard at 603-273-0125 or e-mail lhoward@bm-cap.org.
