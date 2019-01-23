Members of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail gathered at the Libby Museum in Wolfeboro last summer. From left, the members are Jeff Barraclough of Manchester Millyard Museum, Mike Culver of Wright Museum of World War II, Tracey Carrier of Currier Museum of Art, Alana Albee of Libby Museum, Cara Sutherland of Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, Gillian Cusack of Woodman Museum, Cynthia Robinson of Museum of the White Mountains, Jen Walton of New Hampshire Historical Society, Emma Bray of American Independence Museum, and Martha Cummings of the New Hampshire Boat Museum. (Courtesy photo)