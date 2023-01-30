TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Gallery's featured artist for January is Belmont's own Sann Lavallee. Formerly the department chair of Computer and Design Technologies Department, after 26 years in the education field, Sann found time to focus more on her talents as an artist. Sann joined the LRAA in January 2022 and became a participating and displaying artist a few months later.
At an early age, Sann was inspired by the late Bob Ross of PBS fame. This inspiration was later bolstered by her high school teachers Mrs. Irwin and Mr. House. More advanced learning with the late Wilson Bickford of PBS's and with Acacia Rogers in Meredith.
With experience in pastels, acrylic and watercolor, her favorite medium is painting in oils. While her landscapes grace the walls of the gallery, she has also produced paintings of birds, flowers and even some family portraits.
Friday Featured Artist is a weekly program that highlights an artist from the Lakes Region Art Gallery each Friday for four consecutive weeks each month. Subscribe to the gallery's Facebook or Instagram channels to receive these videos and more in your social media feeds. Past videos are also available on the YouTube channel, youtube.com/@LAKESREGIONARTGALLERY.
For more information about the gallery: LRAANH.org
Lakes Region Artist Association is located at 120 Laconia Road.
