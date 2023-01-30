Sann Lavallee

Sann Lavallee of Belmont was named the Friday featured artist for January at Lakes Region Artist Association. (Courtesy photo)

TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Gallery's featured artist for January is Belmont's own Sann Lavallee. Formerly the department chair of Computer and Design Technologies Department, after 26 years in the education field, Sann found time to focus more on her talents as an artist. Sann joined the LRAA in January 2022 and became a participating and displaying artist a few months later.

At an early age, Sann was inspired by the late Bob Ross of PBS fame. This inspiration was later bolstered by her high school teachers Mrs. Irwin and Mr. House. More advanced learning with the late Wilson Bickford of PBS's and with Acacia Rogers in Meredith.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.