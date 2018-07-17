MOULTONBOROUGH — As the town prepares for a followup community charrette on July 20-21, focusing on the expanded Moultonborough Village area, members of the Moultonborough Heritage Commission say it is worth reviewing the changes that have occurred in the village since the Moultonborough Village Charrette of 2012.
The town established a Village Center Overlay District (VCOD) in 2017, adding depth to the village strip along Route 25 and including the former Lions Club property on Old Route 109, now owned by the town and serving as the site of Moultonborough's Community Garden.
Eighty-four percent of the respondents to the recent Village Vision survey supported preserving and repurposing historic buildings in the village area. Historic community landmarks include the former Village School (1926), the Taylor House (c. 1840), the Moultonborough Grange Hall (c. 1810) and the Moultonborough Town House (1835).
One stated goal of the Village Vision Committee study was to “preserve and strengthen the existing small-town character of Moultonborough Village, with its unique and landmark historic buildings, streetscape, scale, and ambiance … improving on what already exists in Moultonborough Village.”
The former Village School (built 1926), which later served as the Troop E Barracks and as a private residence, is now owned by the United Methodist Church and is rented to another congregation. The building, adjacent to the "skating pond," needs cosmetic work, and a re-use plan give it a vital community role.
The Village Vision Report (endorsed at Town Meeting 2015) encourages the active re-use and redevelopment of existing historic buildings, rather than demolition, in order to maintain the village character, scale, and streetscape. Initiatives such as RSA 79-E, the Community Tax Relief Incentive (adopted in 2009) can assist in the redevelopment of privately owned historic properties while promoting mixed-use development and enhanced downtown vitality.
Some of the recent improvements in Moultonborough Village, along what was once "Main Street" and now is the heavily trafficked Whittier Highway (Route 25), include the 2016 acquisition by local businessman Scott Lamprey of two vacant buildings that have been rehabilitated for mixed use retail and residential activities, next to the "destination" Old Country Store (c. 1781). The Village Vision Report encourages such active reinvestment in the traditional village, supported by guidelines of the Village Center Overlay District (VCOD).
Both ends of Moultonborough’s historic village on Route 25 experienced major physical changes in 2017. In June, a Dollar General store opened across from the Central School. In September, the former Country Fare Inn (1843, built as Moultonborough’s first Methodist Church) was demolished to make way for the recently opened Berry Pond Retail Center.
"Loss of any more remaining landmark buildings at the core of the historic village would negatively impact Moultonborough’s heritage and unique sense of place," said Christina Ashjian of the Heritage Commission. "Saving community landmarks and retaining small-town character are seen as essential in statewide efforts to attract investment, draw new residents and visitors, support local businesses, and promote economic vitality and year-round tourism."
The Plan NH charrette will help to determine what role Moultonborough’s at-risk community landmarks can play in village revitalization.
Could the Grange Hall be transformed into a dining-and-theatre establishment with its upstairs stage? Could the Taylor House become a community building, or professional offices?
The Plan NH Charrette will include public input sessions (at 3:30-5 and 6:30-8 p.m., with a community barbecue, on Friday, July 20, at the former Lions Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.