MEREDITH — As part of its community outreach ministry, Ed Touhey and a band of brothers from the St. Charles’ Knights of Columbus spent much of last week replacing ceiling tiles and painting the walls and trim at Heart and Hands in Meredith. The crew also patched holes and replaced all light bulbs with energy efficient LEDs for the spring renovation.
Together with the Heart & Hands board of directors, the front two rooms of the store were made bright and cheery, waiting for customers who are looking for low-priced, quality used goods and clothing.
Heart and Hands will continue to hold to its mission of nearly seven years “Being the Heart and Hands of Jesus” by donating all profits to local nonprofits. In February alone, the group awarded $11,000 to Lakes Region organizations (nearly 150 different ones over the years).
The store cannot succeed without those who donate (think “re-distribute and re-cycle”), and spring is the time to help others while tidying up the house or garage. Donations can be dropped off during store hours (Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or Wednesday mornings. You can also pick up a grant application at the store or by contacting the thrift store at heartandhandsthriftshop@gmail.com.
The store is located at 8 Maple St., #4, across the street from LaValley Building Supply. Call the shop at 603-279-1410 if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.