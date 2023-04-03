Hearts & Hands Thrift Shop

Ed Touhey, right, and members of the Meredith Knights of Columbus spruce up the Heart and Hands Thrift Shop. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — As part of its community outreach ministry, Ed Touhey and a band of brothers from the St. Charles’ Knights of Columbus spent much of last week replacing ceiling tiles and painting the walls and trim at Heart and Hands in Meredith. The crew also patched holes and replaced all light bulbs with energy efficient LEDs for the spring renovation.

Together with the Heart & Hands board of directors, the front two rooms of the store were made bright and cheery, waiting for customers who are looking for low-priced, quality used goods and clothing.

