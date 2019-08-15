BRISTOL — Volunteers from the New Hampshire Food Bank and Mid-State Health Center will distribute fresh fruits and vegetables on Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and staying open until all produce is gone, in the parking lot of Mid-State’s Bristol office at 100 Robie Road, just off Route 104.
The free event is open to the public with no proof of residence required.
Mid-State board member and Bristol Town Administrator Nicholas Coates said, “It’s important to think upstream. Good nutrition leads to good health, and that’s what we want for the patients who visit Mid-State, their families, and all the citizens of our region.”
Grants and Programming Director Wendy Williams added, “We listened when our staff said that food insecurity is an issue they feel passionately about. Mid-State is proud to host this event, because we believe access to nutritious foods is important to the communities we serve.”
The initiative grew out of the National Health Center Week theme of "Rooted in Communities: The Social Determinants of Health." Mid-State participants recognized that health disparities negatively affect people experiencing social or economic obstacles.
For the full month of August, both offices of Mid-State — in Bristol and Plymouth — are accepting donations of nonperishable foods, toiletries, and back-to-school supplies from their employees, patients, and community members. In September (Hunger Action Month), the donations will be delivered to community centers and Got Lunch! programs in Ashland, Bristol, Danbury, and Plymouth.
For further information about the Fresh Food Pantry or month-long donation drive, call Susan Connolly at 603-536-4000, ext. 1010, or email sconnolly@midstatehealth.org.
