HEBRON — The Freese Brothers will bring Big Band music to the Hebron Common on Saturday, July 7, as part of the Hebron Gazebo Concert series, which opened on June 30 with a performance by the Michael Vincent Band.
The free Saturday-night concerts begin at 6 p.m., following a 5 p.m. barbecue prepared by various local groups. On Saturday, the Hebron Village Store will be the preparers.
July 14 will bring Wyld Nightz playing rock music, with the barbecue prepared by the Hebron Historical Society.
The Beatles will be returning to Hebron in the form of Studio Two, with the Hebron Village Store again in charge of the barbecue.
Aug. 11 is Hebron’s Family Fun Day which starts off at 11 a.m. with the always-popular Conservation Commission Hike. The Hebron Library Book Sale will begin at 2 p.m. — and have your Dessert Contest entries. If you have a unique or vintage car, toot on over to the Common, as there will be a car show from 2 to 4 p.m. At 3 p.m.. the Bristol Police Department will present a K9 demo, after which it’s Cow Patty Bingo, which organizers say promises to be even more spectacular this year.
Fun Day will continue at 5 p.m. with Mike Whitney playing bluegrass and folk. The Hebron Fire Department will provide the barbecue. Then, at 7 p.m., Annie and the Orphans will be playing oldies music. Northstar Fireworks follow at 8:30 p.m.
The Hebron Gazebo programs are sponsored by the taxpayers of Hebron,the Hebron Village Store, D. Merrill, and donations. There is free popcorn, thanks to Bill White, Real Estate Broker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.