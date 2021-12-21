CONCORD — NH LAKES will continue to host the “Explore Lakes with NH LAKES” webinar series. Kick off the New Year by tuning in on Wednesday, Jan. 5, for “Climate Impacts on Our Lakes.”
Droughts and heavy rains in recent years have impacted many residents — caused wells to go dry, flooded lakefront properties and docks, or made the lake too low for boating safely. Tune in to hear how climate changes and the glacial geology of New Hampshire are impacting lives and lakes. This webinar will be presented by Abby Thompson Fopiano, P.G., owner of Edgewater Strategies.
Throughout 2022, NH LAKES will host monthly webinars on the first Wednesday night of the month, 7-8 p.m. All webinars are free, but pre-registration is required, and space is limited. To learn more and sign up, visit nhlakes.org/explore-lakes-webinars.
