LACONIA — Friendly’s brings back the “Patriots Win – You Win” promotion at locations throughout New England. Friendly’s will treat ice cream-loving fans to a free medium sundae the day after a New England Patriots victory.
Every time the Patriots defeat their opponent, the ice cream shop and restaurant will celebrate the day after by treating fans to a free medium sundae with any adult entree purchase. The promotion is valid all day on the day following a win.
Participating locations include Friendly’s restaurants in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Visit Friendly's locally at 1160 Union Ave. in Laconia.
