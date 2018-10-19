LACONIA — LRGHealthcare has availability in their upcoming Living Well with Diabetes workshop, starting Tuesday, Nov. 6. The workshop is for those living with, or caring for someone with, diabetes.
This free, six-week workshop will be offered Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. - noon beginning Nov. 6 at Lakes Region General Hospital. The workshop will offer skills for living a healthy life with diabetes, learning to set weekly goals, and developing a practical plan for improving diabetes care. Weekly topics include managing blood sugar levels, healthy eating, physical activity, and relieving stress.
Workshop leaders will guide participants through this program, developed by the Stanford University School of Medicine.
For more information, call 603-527-7120.
