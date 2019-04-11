SANDWICH — We’ve been told not to judge a book by its cover — but what if the book cover is a gorgeous box? What if it resembles a fan or accordion? Or even a tunnel? Is it still a book? Of course! It’s a sublime, one-of-a-kind art book!
There will be a free lecture on Sunday, April 14, at the Benz Center in Sandwich: “Art Books, Printmaking, and Textile Design.”
Book Artist Rebecca Goodale of Freeport, Maine, will talk about her exquisite craft and share her passion for making books, a vocation that started when, as a young girl, she sold her first book, “My Chicken,” to her mother for a quarter. She has been creating unusual and beautiful art books ever since, and frequently collaborates with other artists and poets.
Her work is included in many public collections, including the Bowdoin College Library. She also contributes to public art installations.
Her numerous awards include the 2015 Maine Crafts Association Artist Award.
Goodale is a faculty member at the University of Southern Maine, where she is program coordinator for the Kate Cheney Chappell ’83 Center for Book Arts, inspiring artists at all levels.
Her recent work includes a series about plants and animals listed as threatened or endangered in Maine. She hopes the series will inspire sensitivity for rare flora and fauna. She also created an intriguing series, an “illuminated autobiography.”
The artist’s talk will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Benz Center on Heard Road in Center Sandwich. It is the last in a series of three Sunday afternoon seminars offered by the Sandwich Home Industries.
For more information on the gallery and its education program, go to centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.
