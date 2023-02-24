PLYMOUTH — The sport of curling has seen a rise in popularity since becoming a medal sport in the 1998 Winter Olympics.
The beauty of curling is that it can be enjoyed by an array of people. There is no running, there is no jumping, there is only technique and strategy. Given that the game is played on ice wearing sneakers, balance is paramount. Luckily, this skill can be improved by simply playing the sport. The most physical aspect of curling comes from furiously sweeping in front of the stone as it glides down to the opposite end.
The Plymouth State University Ice Arena is hosting two Learn to Curl sessions: Sundays, March 5 and 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. These sessions are an opportunity for the public to learn what curling is all about and to get on the ice and give it a try. Instructors will be available to demonstrate the sport and will also assist anyone that would like to try "delivering a stone." Participants are asked to carry in a clean pair of rubber-soled athletic shoes and wear warm, loose-fitting clothing. Pre-registration is required to attend the open house at plymouth.edu/arena/curling.
The event is free, and all equipment will be provided.
For anyone interested in league play, there will be a four-week session for beginners on Sundays beginning March 19. Staff will be on hand to teach skill development, rules and etiquette, and each session will have a pick-up game. Register as a team or as an individual to be placed on a team.
