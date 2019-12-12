GILFORD — Area second through eighth grade boys and girls are invited to Lakes Region Lacrosse Club’s Winter Skills and Intro to Lacrosse clinics. All skill levels are welcome, with U.S. Lacrosse-certified coaches ready to train players for the spring season. The clinics are free and will be held at Gilford Youth Center, starting on Sunday, Dec. 15, and will run 4-6 p.m. every other Sunday through February. Participants can attend one, some, or all clinics. Registration is required by visiting www.lrlacrosse.org.
