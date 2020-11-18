MEREDITH — Three Kindness Trees have been set up under the Rotary Pavilion in Heskey Park in Meredith with hand-knitted scarves, hats, and mittens free to anyone who can use them. The initial idea for the project came from Bobbie Trudeau and Cindy Mitchell this past summer. With so many changes in 2020, they wanted to do something for the Meredith community and those in need.
The Hooks and Needles Club at the Meredith Community Center joined in and have knitted well over one hundred beautiful items. The organizers are grateful to everyone who made the items and donated the trees. Members of the Hooks and Needles Club are Marge Thornton, Laurie Brothers, Natale Smith, Susan Thuillier, Bobbie Trudeau and Cindi Pelczar. Other individuals also contributed. For more information about the Hooks and Needles or to join the club please contact Bobbie Trudeau at 279-4647.
Everyone is encouraged to take items and keep warm this coming winter.
