MEREDITH — Interlakes Community Caregivers and Boys and Girls Club partner up with Ben & Jerry's, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Ben & Jerry's will once again be scooping free scoops of ice cream and looking forward to supporting two valuable local organizations. Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is Monday, April 3, from noon to 8 p.m., at Mill Falls Marketplace.

Guests receive a free cup or cone of ice cream and, with a $1 donation to the partners, receive two scoops of ice cream instead of just one. For just $1 you may try two different flavors or just double up on your favorite. Volunteers from both organizations will be on hand to help out and to bring awareness about the wonderful things they do for the community.

