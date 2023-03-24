MEREDITH — Interlakes Community Caregivers and Boys and Girls Club partner up with Ben & Jerry's, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Ben & Jerry's will once again be scooping free scoops of ice cream and looking forward to supporting two valuable local organizations. Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is Monday, April 3, from noon to 8 p.m., at Mill Falls Marketplace.
Guests receive a free cup or cone of ice cream and, with a $1 donation to the partners, receive two scoops of ice cream instead of just one. For just $1 you may try two different flavors or just double up on your favorite. Volunteers from both organizations will be on hand to help out and to bring awareness about the wonderful things they do for the community.
“We love getting involved with and giving back to our communities. It’s amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream,” said Liz Breton, manager, Ben & Jerry’s of Meredith.
The local scoop shop is located at Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Hwy. Ben & Jerry’s opens daily for the season on Friday, March 31, at noon. Spring hours are: Fridays and Saturdays noon to 8 p.m., and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. Their indoor seating area is climate-controlled and offers Wi-Fi and USB charging ports so customers can stay and enjoy their ice cream in a relaxed and comfortable setting. The indoor seating area is also available for parties, meetings and events. For more information, call Liz Breton at 603-279-2200 and follow them on Facebook at BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
