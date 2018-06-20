MEREDITH — Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice will hold a free blood pressure clinic at Moulton Farm on Thursday, June 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Area residents and visitors are invited to stop by and have their blood pressure checked during Moulton Farm’s Thursday afternoon cooking demonstrations which feature the farm’s own ingredients.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road in Meredith.
Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice will hold more free blood pressure clinics in July and August, coordinated with the weekly cooking demonstrations.
