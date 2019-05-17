LACONIA — Gilda’s Club New Hampshire will host Frankly Speaking About Cancer: What Do I Tell the Kids?, a free workshop for people affected by cancer interested in learning about talking to their children about a family member's cancer diagnosis and treatment. Many parents try to protect their children by not sharing information about the situation, but children of all ages can feel the impact of an illness on the family. This workshop will help facilitate these difficult but important conversations.
Schelley Rondeau, pediatric program coordinator at Central New Hampshire VNA will present the workshop on May 21, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Taylor Community's Woodside Building, 435 Union Ave.
The workshop offers resources about discussing cancer diagnosis and treatment with children and teens.
Advance registration is preferred, but walk-in attendees are welcome. To register, call 603-387-6775.
Frankly Speaking About Cancer: What Do I Tell the Kids? is made possible through an anonymous donation.
To learn more, visit GildasClubNH.org.
