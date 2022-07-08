FRANKLIN — The Three River Roboteers, a FIRST Lego League team of Franklin 5th and 6th graders, was part of the NH Spring Scramble, an off season competition of NH middle schools robotics teams, taking place in Bristol on Saturday, June 4.
With 200 points, Three River Roboteers ended fifth on the overall score for the competitions, out of eleven teams. During quarter-finals playoffs, their robot developed a serious malfunction, that also gave them the lowest score of the meet, taking them out of the competition.
FIRST LEGO League Challenge, part of the several robotics competitions founded in New Hampshire by inventor Dean Kamen, is nowadays one of the largest youth robotics events in the world. FIRST has been described as "essentially a Core Values program that uses robotics as an excuse." This Bristol competition, as all FIRST events, had also scheduled presentations before judges where the participants have to explain the design of their robot, and, most importantly, what they learned, how they learned, how they collaborated together and with others. The Franklin Team presented themselves with confidence, knowing well that they had done good work, ready to prove it, and they did, in a manner most honorable for a city that is going through a process of revitalization, where the participation of community volunteers enables children and youth to reach opportunities that are beyond what schools offer as part of their programs.
This Spring, Team 55321 met in the classroom run by Mrs. Greenrod, at Franklin Middle School, led by that teacher and several volunteers.
Depending on several factors, it might be that the program continues in a new season for the Fall of 2022, or that it be reorganized as an activity separate from the school.
