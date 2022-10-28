FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin is engaging residents and business owners to spread awareness that the city is working to protect its drinking water by creating a Groundwater Protection Ordinance. The Franklin Planning Board is taking the lead on this project and is working with the New Hampshire Water Works Association and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, in conjunction with the Town of Sanbornton, to inform this effort.
The abutting Town of Sanbornton has already developed a draft Groundwater Conservation District Ordinance to further safeguard their aquifers and water supplies. A public water supply owned by the City of Franklin is located within the Town of Sanbornton and would be better protected if their ordinance is adopted. In order to ensure broader protection of drinking water across these jurisdictional boundaries, the Franklin Planning Board is leading this effort to ensure protection of Franklin’s drinking water resources through thoughtful land-use planning and policy. The Planning board will use a variety of strategies to involve residents and business owners in the creation of this ordinance.
For more information, visit the City of Franklin’s webpage. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, information sessions, and other ways to get involved such as a public survey to submit your feedback on this community project.
