FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice will host Congresswoman Annie Kuster at the Friday, April 19 Meet Your Representative event from 10-10:30 a.m. The event will include a chance to discuss current healthcare issues with the Congresswoman, and an opportunity to build connections between government and the local healthcare systems and providers in the area. The public is invited and encouraged to come and ask about health care issues.
Kuster has a history of supporting choice in health care, from her time creating the New Hampshire Medication Bridge program providing free prescriptions to patients in need, to her co-sponsorship of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which prohibits employers from mistreating pregnant workers. She is also a supporter of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act which increased healthcare coverage for an estimated 20-24 million additional people.
Likely discussion at the event will be on the reimbursement changes for the Choices for Independence program and about the proposed reimbursement changes to Home Care.
"I think if you look at the numbers, it's easy to see the advantages of in-home care providers versus emergency room care," says Tabitha Dowd, executive director for Franklin VNA & Hospice. "For the cost of two hours in the emergency room, you could instead pay for one month of an in-home care provider through the Choices For Independence program or even an episode of skilled care with a visiting nurse. The program helps individuals avoid expensive emergency room stays and tens of thousands of dollars in costs for hospital stays each time they are admitted."
To RSVP to attend this event, contact April at 603-934-3454.
For more information, call 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org. The event will be held at 75 Chestnut St.
(0) comments
