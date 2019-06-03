FRANKLIN — Last month, after six weeks of training, Franklin VNA & Hospice celebrated its four newest volunteers.
Longtime hospice volunteer Rebecca Herr is featured on Franklin VNA & Hospice's Facebook page in a video in which she speaks about the challenges and benefits of becoming a hospice volunteer. To see it, visit www.facebook.com/FranklinVNAHospice or www.franklinvna.org/ways-to-help.html#volunteer.
Herr notes that some patients need an objective listener, and patients can sometimes confide things to volunteers that they couldn't tell a family member or friend.
Tobias Nyatsambo, hospice chaplain and volunteer coordinator, said, "The volunteer becomes an integral part of the care team. Their insights help guide care, and their presence helps support the hospice patient and loved ones in a uniquely valuable way, different from nurses, therapists, or aids."
The volunteer training takes place at Peabody Home, where volunteers interact positively with residents and gain skills needed to work with those in hospice care.
For more information about Franklin VNA & Hospice, call 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.