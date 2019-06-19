FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice will hold its second Memory Ceremony on Saturday, June 22, in the Teuscher-Wilson Hospice Garden. The event will honor lost loved ones as well as their caregivers, including family and loved ones of the person who died, and Franklin VNA & Hospice volunteers and staff, whose names have been placed on remembrance bricks on the Memory Patio.
The patio features a center stone recognizing founding donor Watts Technology, which stepped forward to help establish the garden.
Surrounding that stone are memorial bricks engraved with the names of loved ones and messages of love and hope.
“The Garden was dedicated in 2018 and is open to anyone who cares to visit, whether they sponsored a brick or not,” said Elaine Cartier, hospice administrator, “but it is most frequently visited by those who have a connection to one of the memory bricks. It’s a wonderful way for them to visit and speak to their lost loved ones.”
The garden also is the location where the Walk-in Grief Group meets on the second Monday of every month.
Bricks are available for next year’s memory ceremony by visiting www.FranklinVNA.org.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454.
