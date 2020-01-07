FRANKLIN — “The holidays are really all about connecting with one another as people,” says Kristin Jordan, manager of Education, Quality and Private Duty at the Franklin VNA & Hospice.
“We recognize that those connections are what build a sense of community, and contribute to our ability and willingness to help others in our community. Helping to strengthen those connections is exactly what we want to do.”
In addition to its free health clinics, grief support groups, and health fairs, Franklin VNA & Hospice has joined with the Franklin High School Band to go caroling at four long-term care centers, and one of them — Peabody Home — was the recipient of a handmade Christmas card for each resident from the Gilford Elementary School learners.
“Helping children understand their role in the community, and that they can positively impact the lives of those around them, is a critical step to help them become involved, contributing members of their community,” Jordan said.
Franklin VNA & Hospice approached the school to see if its bright and prolific kindergarten artists would like to create holiday cards for patients. Every kindergartener created a special holiday card to give to a patient.
“Because we hold a unique role in the community, we can facilitate this kind of wonderful interaction. Imagine how excited each individual was to get a handmade card for the holidays from a precocious child,” Jordan said.
Kidshelpingkids.org states there are 15 quick benefits from volunteering, including improvements in self-esteem, building community and social networks, and reducing loneliness.
