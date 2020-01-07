FRANKLIN — “The holidays are really all about connecting with one,” said Kristin Jordan, manager of education, quality and private duty at Franklin VNA & Hospice. “And we recognize that those connections are what build a sense of community, and contribute to our ability and willingness to help others in our community.”
Franklin VNA & Hospice has a history of engaging with the community, whether through free health clinics, community education, free grief groups or health fairs. Recently they joined the Franklin High School band for caroling at local long-term care centers. Peabody Home received handmade Christmas cards from Gilford Elementary School. “Helping children understand their role in the community, and that they can positively impact the lives of those around them is a critical step to help them become involved, contributing members of their community,” said Jordan.
Franklin VNA & Hospice asked the school to see if their kindergarten artists would like to create holiday cards for patients. The school was excited to participate, and every kindergartener created a special holiday card to give to a patient. “Because we hold a unique role in the community, we can facilitate this kind of wonderful interaction. Imagine how excited each individual was to get a handmade card for the holidays from a precocious child,” Jordan said.
Benefits of volunteering include improvements in self-esteem, building community and social networks, and reducing loneliness. As Kris Kringle said in Miracle on 34th Street, “Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind.”
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
