FRANKLIN — The Franklin Veterans of Foreign Wars will honor Veterans for Veterans Day with a candlelight vigil on Monday, Nov. 11.
The vigil will start at 6:45 p.m., and attendees will walk down to Garden Glen Memorial for a short ceremony, then back to the post for refreshments.
All local Veterans, their families, and community members are invited to attend.
