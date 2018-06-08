FRANKLIN — Mayor Tony Giunta is inviting area residents to come and meet with federal agency representatives to learn about available federal resources and how to connect with key agency contacts. The roundtable will be held Tuesday, June 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Franklin City Hall, 316 Central Street.
Some of the federal agencies in attendance will include:
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Department of Commerce
Department of Labor
Veterans Administration
Department of Health and Human Services
Corporation for National and Community Service
Small Business Administration
Environmental Protection Agency (invited)
Department of Transportation (invited)
Internal Revenue Service (invited)
For more information, email Erika Koizumi at Erika.Koizumi@hud.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.