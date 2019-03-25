FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank has been selected to participate in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Equity Builder Program, a program that assists homebuyers with down payment and closing costs, as well as homebuyer counseling and rehabilitation support.
“We are pleased to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston to help individuals and families realize their dreams of owning a home,” said Ron Magoon, president and chief executive officer. “Homeownership helps build wealth and create financial stability, and programs that assist homebuyers can be effective in adding to the vibrancy of our communities.”
The $3.6 million program provides grants to financial institutions to assist households at or below 80% of area median income. Borrowers are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in assistance. In addition, eligible buyers must complete a homebuyer counseling program.
As a participant in the FHLBB Equity Builder Program, Franklin Savings Bank is eligible to receive up to $150,000.
To learn more about applying for assistance, the FSB residential lending team by calling 603-934-4445.
For more information about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, visit www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
