GILFORD — Franklin Savings Bank will hold a customer appreciation day at its Gilford office, located at 11 Sawmill Road, on Friday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We look forward to hosting our customer appreciation days each summer,” said Senior Vice-President and Retail Banking Officer Joseph Thornton. “This annual tradition provides us with an opportunity to have meaningful conversations with our customers, so we can learn more about their experience with us. With all the banking choices available today, holding these types of events is another way to thank our customers for choosing to do business with us.”
The event will include a luau party featuring a barbecue, as well as a chance to win prizes, partake in games, and enter a raffle for a chance to win tickets to a Fisher Cats baseball game at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
