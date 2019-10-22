FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank supports projects to enhance the lives of people in their communities. Each year, the bank helps through donations and volunteer hours, and now, by sponsoring the Wings in Winter Gala. All money raised will benefit the home care and hospice program at Franklin VNA & Hospice.
The gala will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at the La Piece event venue in Tilton. Guests will have dinner, dance, play games, and bid on items at the silent auction. Auction items include rights to name an ice cream flavor for the summer 2020 season at Jordan’s Ice Creamery, and a pair of box seats to a weekend Boston Red Sox game. Tickets are on sale now. Early birds who buy before Oct. 31 get $25 worth of tickets to use at the event, and are entered into a raffle for a ticket to next year’s gala. Sponsors who purchase a table of eight will receive $25 worth of tickets for each of the eight seats, two bottles of wine for the table, and ten entries into the raffle for Wings in Winter Gala 2020 tickets.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses or individuals. Individual tickets are available by visiting www.FranklinVNA.org, with early bird extras available through Oct. 31. Those interested in sponsorship may contact Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454.
