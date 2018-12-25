FRANKLIN — The employees at Franklin Savings Bank sponsored 52 children through Toys for Tots this holiday season. An annual program organized by the Franklin Police Department, the bank has fulfilled the wishes of over 1,200 children since 1992 through its involvement in this holiday tradition.
“This is just one of many community initiatives we are proud to support during this time of year,” said Ron Magoon, president and CEO. “The employees look forward to sponsoring children each year through our involvement in this program. It is our hope that every child will receive a gift under their tree this holiday season through the generosity of businesses and individuals who support these types of programs.”
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank.
