FRANKLIN — Eight local organizations were awarded grants through the FSB Fund for Community Advancement, the philanthropic arm of Franklin Savings Bank. This round of funding represents the 42nd grant cycle. Recipients include Audubon Society of New Hampshire Newfound Audubon Center in Hebron, $5,000; Franklin VNA and Hospice, $8,000; Front Door Agency in Nashua, $5,000; Granite State Animal League in Franklin, $8,000; Granite United Way in Concord, $3,000; Humane Society for Greater Nashua, $1,000; Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield, $5,000; and Winni Womenade in Belmont, $3,000.
“As a community bank, we feel it’s important to take the time to learn more about the needs of civic groups in the communities we serve, so we can provide the support needed to enable them to continue carrying out their mission,” said Ron Magoon, president and chief executive officer.
For more information about Franklin Savings Bank and the Fund for Community Advancement, visit www.fsbnh.bank.
