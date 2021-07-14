FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently awarded $15,600 in scholarships to 18 seniors from seven area high schools located in the bank’s primary marketplace to include Franklin High School, Gilford High School, Goffstown High School, Merrimack High School, Merrimack Valley High School, Newfound Regional High School, and Winnisquam Regional High School. Presented to graduates during awards night, the scholarships were awarded through the FSB Scholarship Fund.
Ron Magoon, President & CEO, commented, “We are proud to support the aspirations of graduating seniors with goals to pursue higher education in their chosen disciplines. As a community bank, this is just one of many ways we support the communities we proudly serve. We are honored to be able to assist high school graduates and their families who may be faced with the challenge of paying for higher education.”
