FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank is accepting applications for its Fund for Community Advancement, representing the 46th round of grants. All applications must be postmarked by May 30 for consideration and can be mailed, dropped off at any branch location, or emailed to mybanker@fsbnh.bank. Since 1997, the bank has awarded 248 grants totaling $1,135,809 to community organizations and agencies throughout New Hampshire.
The Fund for Community Advancement is very active in supporting a broad range of nonprofit community activities to include, but not limited to, economic development, affordable housing, education, health care, social services, environment, arts and humanities, human services, and programs or services addressing the needs of children, adolescents and single parent families. Also of importance are programs and services that address the needs of low to moderate income families and individuals. Eligible organizations must be recognized as tax exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Typical grant awards are between $1,000 to $10,000.
Areas served by the Fund include Boscawen, Bristol, Franklin, Gilford, Goffstown, Merrimack and Tilton. Support for projects in other surrounding communities may also be considered.
For more information on the FSB Fund for Community Advancement, visit fsbnh.bank and select the “community” tab. You may also contact Renee M. Baldini, executive assistant and CRA officer, at 603-934-8327 or via email at Renee.Baldini@fsbnh.bank.
