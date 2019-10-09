FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank presented the Franklin Outing Club with a $4,250 donation, representing proceeds raised from its 150th Anniversary Celebration held earlier in the summer.
“We are proud to present the Franklin Outing Club with this donation to support their mission of providing residents of the greater Franklin community with outdoor recreational activities for all ages,” said Ron Magoon, president and chief executive officer. “As a bank that is deeply committed and vested in the revitalization of Franklin, we felt it was important to support a local group by donating all monies raised from hosting our celebratory event. This is another fine example of how a true community bank supports its community.”
For more information about Franklin Savings Bank, visit www.fsbnh.bank.
