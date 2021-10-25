FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House presents a Franklin School production "Matilda The Musical" from Nov. 4-7.
Based on the book by Ronald Dahl, playwright Dennis Kelly brings adventure to the stage with original songs by Tim Minchin. Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of bad parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind Matilda dares to take a stand.
Performance schedule: Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.
Socially-distanced reserved seating is currently in effect. Book your tickets now by calling 603-934-1901 or visit https:/franklinoperahouse.org.
