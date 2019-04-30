FRANKLIN — The Franklin Historical Society’s May program will offer John A. Hodgson talking about the man for whom Potter Place in Andover was named. Richard Potter: America’s First Black Celebrity will be discussed in the society’s meeting room at Webster Place, 21 Holy Cross Road, on Thursday, May 2nd at 7 p.m.
Hodgson taught English and American literature at Yale University, the University of Georgia, and Harvard University before serving as dean of Forbes College at Princeton University until his retirement in August 2014. He is the author of books on Wordsworth, Coleridge and Shelley, and on the Sherlock Holmes stories. Recently he contributed an article on Holmes for the Blackwell 'Companion to Crime Fiction.' He now lives in Andover where he serves on the board of the Andover Historical Society. Hodgon's most recent book, printed by the University of Virginia Press in 2018, will be available for purchase during the program.
Apart from a handful of exotic and unreliable tales, Richard Potter is almost unknown today. Two hundred years ago, however, he was the most popular entertainer in America, the first showman, to win truly nationwide fame. Working as a magician and ventriloquist, he made a contribution to establishing popular entertainment as a major part of American life.
The presentation is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be offered between the talk and the annual meeting, during which the election of officers and the board will be one of several important business matters on which members and guests can provide input.
