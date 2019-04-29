FRANKLIN — Franklin High School will be sponsoring its Operation Hat Trick Week the week of April 29. There will be a celebration and ceremonial first pitch at the home baseball game against Hopkinton on Friday, May 3. Members of the New Hampshire Veterans Home will be present and recognized for their service. All Veterans are welcome to attend the ceremony.
The Franklin baseball and softball teams will be wearing special hats to honor Veterans and contribute to the Wounded Warriors Fund. Operation Hat Trick generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of the hats. For more information, contact Athletic Director Dan Sylvester at dsylvester@sau18.org.
