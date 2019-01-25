FRANKLIN — Franklin High School and the Athletic Leadership Team will be sponsoring its annual Hoops For Hunger during the week of Jan. 28- Feb. 1.
Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be collected at the gate for the Tuesday, Jan. 29, girls’ basketball home game against Mascoma, and at the Friday, Feb. 1, boys’ home game against Winnisquam. Anyone donating at least two non-perishable food items will get free admission. All proceeds will go to the Bread & Roses Food Kitchen in Franklin.
For questions or to make a donation, contact Athletic Director Dan Sylvester at dsylvester@sau18.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.