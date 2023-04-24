Tory Rudolph accepts her scholarship

Tory Rudolph, left, accepts her scholarship award from Lynda Goldthwaite, executive director Peabody Place. (Courtesy photo)

FRANKLIN — A deep and abiding wish to make a difference in the community is a shared ethic of both Tory Rudolph, a young woman from Franklin, and the newly expanded senior living community — Peabody Place, also in Franklin.

Each year, Peabody Place awards a scholarship to a student whose academic leanings mirror community and the healthcare field in general. With the launching of their fundraising arm, the Peabody Place Auxiliary, the scholarship award was heightened to $500 this year; Rudolph is the lucky recipient for 2023 although the decision to award her this financial gift took place last year but encountered delays due to COVID 19 pandemic restrictions.

