FRANKLIN — A deep and abiding wish to make a difference in the community is a shared ethic of both Tory Rudolph, a young woman from Franklin, and the newly expanded senior living community — Peabody Place, also in Franklin.
Each year, Peabody Place awards a scholarship to a student whose academic leanings mirror community and the healthcare field in general. With the launching of their fundraising arm, the Peabody Place Auxiliary, the scholarship award was heightened to $500 this year; Rudolph is the lucky recipient for 2023 although the decision to award her this financial gift took place last year but encountered delays due to COVID 19 pandemic restrictions.
Currently enrolled at NHTI, Tory is taking classes that will lead her to a full elementary school teacher certification. Tory’s interest are diverse, motorcycle riding in warm weather, coaching budding ice skaters at the Everett Arena in Concord during the winter, and the annual summer trip to visit extended family in Northern Ireland.
Peabody Place supports the Eden Philosophy whereby seniors flourish in a supportive environment that offers meaningful connections to animals and the environment, music and nature, and the opportunity to enjoy mutually interesting activities with younger generations. With a little luck and planning they look forward to Tory bringing the children in her future classes to meet the residents who call Peabody Place ‘home.’ The vibrant elder community that offers both assisted and independent living, along with a safe and homelike memory care neighborhood, supports community initiatives such as the student scholarship award, Choose Franklin Community Day, Soupfest, the Mom Prom, and many other events and gatherings that promote a strong community in the Three Rivers city. Volunteers are welcome and actively encouraged to get involved in all that Peabody Place has to offer.
