FRANKLIN — The City Council and SAU 18 have partnered with local manufacturers to present Manufacturing Night, Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 125 S. Main St. Representatives from Watts Water Technologies, VITEX Aluminum Extrusion, EPTAM Precision Manufacturing Solutions, Sealite USA LLC and Graphicast Inc will be on hand to share with Franklin students, their parents and guardians, and the public some of their products and talk about how they impact their industries worldwide.
The evening will be hosted by Zenagui Brahim, president of the New Hampshire Manufacturing Extension Partnership, an organization which has worked with schools throughout the state to showcase manufacturing as a viable career option.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a light supper to allow all attendees to meet with manufacturers and get a hands-on look at some of the products that they produce. Supper will be followed by a brief presentation from each of the companies, and a question and answer period.
This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.