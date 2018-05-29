FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter will open its annual Toll Booth at the town's transfer station beginning Saturday, June 2, and will continue to be open every Saturday for the month of June.
The Shelter’s "Toll Booth" will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays only until June 30th. Please consider paying a "toll" to benefit the mission of the Shelter. The shelter provides a place where Good Samaritan rescuers, the Franklin Police, and those no longer able to care for pets can turn for help. The shelter provides food, warm beds, needed medical attention and loving care.
The Franklin Animal Shelter is a tax-exempt organization. Tax deductible contributions may be made through the website, www.franklinanimalshelter.com, or mailed to PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235
For more information, call Christine Dzujna at 603-934-7163.
