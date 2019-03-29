FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter is planning its next golf tournament this summer on Monday, June 24. The tournament will be held at Canterbury Woods Country Club. Food, a silent auction, a putting contest, and team prizes will be part of the day.
The event will be an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $400 per team, and includes green fees, golf carts, lunch, and prizes. Visit www.franklinanimalshelter.com for more information. Credit cards are accepted. Teams can preregister to guarantee a spot in the tournament
Sponsors are needed to sponsor a hole, lunch, or the putting contest.
Contact Tom at the Franklin Animal Shelter by email at gsalfranklin@yahoo.com or call 603-671-3909 for more information.
