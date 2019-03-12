FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter will hold several fundraising events this winter and spring.
The Saving Animals 15th annual FunSpot 2019 Indoor Triathlon is being held Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Weirs Beach. The competitions include bowling, golf and other games. Trophies and prizes will be awarded. All team members receive a 2019 triathlon shirt and free pizza lunch. Teams who bring in pledges get tickets for the Super Pledges Prize, a 5-day cruise to the Bahamas or Caribbean for two. There will also be 50/50 raffle tickets available. Entry for a four-person team is $200, and there are a limited number of team spots available. For more information, visit FunspotNH.com or FUNds4paws.org.
Hannaford has selected the Franklin Animal shelter to participate in the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of March. For every reusable bag sold, the shelter will receive $1.
The Franklin Animal Shelter Dinner Dance will be held at the new Franklin Lodge of Elks 1280 on April 13. Cocktail hour is from 5-6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Lakes Region Entertainment will provide music for the event. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $25, available by contacting Christine Dzujna at 603-934-7163. Tickets will not be available at the door.
The annual animal shelter 5K race is being held Sunday, May 26, at Paul Smith School, 41 Daniel Webster Drive. Bib pick-up and same day registration will be open 8-8:50 am. The course is U.S. track and field certified.
For more information about the Franklin Animal Shelter, visit www.franklinanimalshelter.com, or call Christine Dzujna at 603-934-7163.
