FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter will be reopened their doors to the public on March 1. The shelter has been closed for renovations since the end of 2021. Thanks to the tireless efforts of their staff, volunteers and board members, they are ready to reopen and ready to continue their mission of helping the dogs and cats of the greater Franklin area. Cyr Lumber of Tilton, Sherwin Williams in Laconia, and Capitol Paint & Wallpaper of Concord donationed materials that helped make the renovations possible.
The shelter can only accept dog and cat surrenders, and only from the following towns: Andover, Boscawen, Franklin, Hill, Salisbury and Tilton. Surrenders are by appointment only and can be set up by calling 603-934-4132.
Visit the shelter website at franklinanimalshelter.com for hours and other pieces of useful information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.