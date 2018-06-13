FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter is seeking more teams for its first annual fundraiser Golf Tournament on Monday, June 18, at Canterbury Woods Country Club. The event will be an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $400 per team, which includes green fees, golf carts, breakfast, lunch and prizes.
Go to the www.franklinanimalshelter.com and click on the “Events” tab for more information and to sponsor or register. Credit cards are accepted. For more information, call Tom at 671-3909.
