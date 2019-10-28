FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter recently broke ground on a new operating facility, part of their capital campaign.
The current facility was barely adequate for providing care and support for animals lost or abandoned in the city.
The Franklin Animal Shelter is operated by the Granite State Animal League under contract with the city. For more information, contact Christine Dzujna at 603-934-7163 or dzujna@metrocast.net.
