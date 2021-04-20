MANCHESTER — New Hampshire’s preeminent high school journalism award is inviting submissions for The 2021 Brodsky Prize, established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper to encourage innovation by a new generation of student journalists. The $10,000 Brodsky Prize is open to all New Hampshire high school students, attending public, charter or parochial schools.
Judging criteria include a student's journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Brodsky calls "a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking." Since many school newspapers have been challenged by the Covid pandemic, this year’s Brodsky Prize focuses on student responses to essay questions, using a Solutions Journalism lens. “What a crazy and confusing time to be a high school student,” Brodsky speculated.
Interested students should submit examples of their work that are illustrative of the prize criteria, along with an up to 1000-word essay on one of the following: How has the pandemic challenged your community and how could this lead to a more promising future? Or, How has the pandemic challenged your school and what positive changes could result? Or, most importantly, How has Covid affected you and your family on a personal level?
Applications can be submitted to brodskyprize.com. The deadline is June 1, 2021.
More information on The Brodsky Prize, including past winners, is available at brodskyprize.com. More information about the Loeb School and the NH Solutions Journalism Lab can be found at loebschool.org.
