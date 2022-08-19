LACONIA — The Laconia High School Athletic Department will be inducting four athletes into the Laconia High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 25. Chris Normandin class of 1991; Dean Leighton, class of 1956; and twins Emily and Kate McLaughlin class of 1997 will join the other 48 standing members of this prestigious group.

Chris Normandin was a standout baseball and football player at LHS. He was a rugged linebacker as part of the Sachems staunch defense. Chris found a home in the lineup regular in his junior and senior seasons and was recognized as one of the top in the state at that position. On the baseball diamond Chris was part of the 1990 and 1991 state championship teams. In his junior campaign he won nine games with only one loss and had a 1.17 ERA as he batted over .300. In his senior year he went 8-2 amassing 73 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched. He earned all-state in both years.

