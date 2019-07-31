LACONIA — Children flourish in different types of education environments. Acton Academy New Hampshire offers a different approach.
For children enrolled at Acton Academy prior to Aug. 3, parents are invited to attend the Founding Family Cornerstone Event on Saturday, Aug. 3. Parents will also receive 20% off tuition for as long as the child attends.
The Founding Family Cornerstone event is at 791 N. Main St., Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. The event will set the stage for the first year at Acton Academy New Hampshire. The school invites parents to share objectives for their child’s education.
As the adults are strategizing and learning to develop family goals, the incoming Eagle class will be designing their own playground. Led by Lead Guide TJ Baumann, the children will have a budget, a measuring tape, graph paper, Google and their imaginations to design their dream playground.
School tours are every Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., or by appointment. RSVP for a tour by contacting Mary MacIntosh at 603-609-0535 or actonacademynh@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.actonacademynh.org.
